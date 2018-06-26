Hidalgo County Health and Human Services director says this season there will be a mosquito outbreak after the floods, he adds that it will take time to control.

The city of Alamo Public Works confirms fumigations will begin tonight, in “colonias” of Rancho Blanco through old Business 83, continuing the route to Highway 83 between Cesar Chavez up until north of Border Street.

Eduardo Olivarez, director of Health and Human Services says some cities are already working as a team with materials they already have, other cities are still pending.

Olivares recommends for residents to clean stagnant water in lawns, apply repellent and use appropriate clothing after dawn.

Hidalgo County officials ask the community for patience since fumigations are barely starting.