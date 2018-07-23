This week, the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley community will be able to receive free health services. This, thanks to Operation Lone Star.
Operation Lone Star is a public health mass care responsive exercise. Among the free available services are child immunizations, hearing and vision screenings, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and sports physicals. Only some locations will be offering dental services.
Operation lone star will end July 27. Services are available Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm and Friday from 8 am until 2 pm.
If you want to take advantage of the free medical services, here are the locations you can attend. If you live in Cameron County, they will be at Rivera High School and La Feria High School. In Hidalgo County, they will be at PSJA High School and Juarez-Lincoln High School. If you reside in Starr County, you can find them at AC2E Magnet Elementary, and if you’re in Webb County, you can receive services at the Jesus Martinez Performing Arts Complex.
If you have any questions, contact your county health department or dial 211.
