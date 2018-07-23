This week, the Laredo and Rio Grande Valley community will be able to receive free health services. This, thanks to Operation Lone Star.

Operation Lone Star is a public health mass care responsive exercise. Among the free available services are child immunizations, hearing and vision screenings, diabetes and blood pressure screenings and sports physicals. Only some locations will be offering dental services.

Operation lone star will end July 27. Services are available Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm and Friday from 8 am until 2 pm.