FOX Sports announces its 2020 XFL broadcast schedule, which kicks off on FOX Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:00
PM ET with the Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks. The following day, the New York Guardians host
the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
FOX Sports’ XFL coverage will feature years of football broadcasting experience, with the lead on-air team
comprised of veteran studio and game broadcaster Curt Menefee providing play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt,
who also serves as the network’s lead college football analyst.
2020 FOX SPORTS XFL SCHEDULE ON FOX
(ALL TIMES ET)
- Saturday, Feb. 8
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks
- Sunday, February 9
2:00pm – 5:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians
- Saturday, Feb. 15
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons
- Saturday, Feb. 22
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons
- Saturday, Feb. 29
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks
- Saturday, March 7
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades
- Saturday, March 21
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis BattleHawks
- Saturday, March 28
5:00pm – 8:00pm ET St. Louis BattleHawks at New York Guardians
- Thursday, April 2
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks
- Thursday, April 9
8:00pm – 11:00pm ET Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades
- XFL Playoffs
Saturday, April 18
3:00pm – 6:00pm ET Eastern Conf 2 @ Eastern Conf 1