FOX Sports announces its 2020 XFL broadcast schedule, which kicks off on FOX Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:00

PM ET with the Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks. The following day, the New York Guardians host

the Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

FOX Sports’ XFL coverage will feature years of football broadcasting experience, with the lead on-air team

comprised of veteran studio and game broadcaster Curt Menefee providing play-by-play alongside Joel Klatt,

who also serves as the network’s lead college football analyst.

2020 FOX SPORTS XFL SCHEDULE ON FOX

(ALL TIMES ET)