After three years, a verdict has been reached in the case of a man accused of having an improper relationship with a minor.

Luis Enrique Mercado was arrested in 2015 after a United Independent School District police officer walked in on him and a 14-year-old student engaging in a sexual act. Mercado, who was a social studies teacher at Trautmann Middle School, allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the minor 22 times.

He was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, 13 counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography.

This afternoon, Mercado plead guilty to one charge of indecency with a minor by exposure. He faces ten years in prison.

His attorney Roberto Balli, is requesting a deferred adjudication, meaning Mercado won’t have a record after his probation.

This afternoon, several witnesses were set to testify. A psychologist saying she evaluated Mercado in January, based on previous evaluations from another psychologist, she diagnosed Mercado with Aspergers and depression, adding, Mercado had the mentality of a teenager.