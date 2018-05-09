After three years, a verdict has been reached in the case of a man accused of having an improper relationship with a minor.
Luis Enrique Mercado was arrested in 2015 after a United Independent School District police officer walked in on him and a 14-year-old student engaging in a sexual act. Mercado, who was a social studies teacher at Trautmann Middle School, allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the minor 22 times.
He was charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of improper relationship between an educator and student, 13 counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography.
This afternoon, Mercado plead guilty to one charge of indecency with a minor by exposure. He faces ten years in prison.
His attorney Roberto Balli, is requesting a deferred adjudication, meaning Mercado won’t have a record after his probation.
This afternoon, several witnesses were set to testify. A psychologist saying she evaluated Mercado in January, based on previous evaluations from another psychologist, she diagnosed Mercado with Aspergers and depression, adding, Mercado had the mentality of a teenager.
Just a while ago the victim’s mother also testified requesting for Mercado not to go to prison because she doesn’t want to see her daughter sad. Adding that throughout this time, the two families have gotten closer and does not believe her daughter was a victim. The hearing will resume May 16, where the victim and her father will also testify.