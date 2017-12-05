Three people took the witnesses stand, among them, a former reporter for Dallas Morning News, who interviewed a priest, John Feit worked with.

Brooks Egerton, says that during the interview, with priest Joseph O’Brien in 2004–Feit, confessed to killing Irene.

Feit’s defense argued that O’Brien suffered from a syndrome that made him fabricate situations or statements.

Thomas Patrick Doyle, an inactive Catholic priest who focuses on canon law, was asked to examine a letter by church officials, in which they asked to transfer Feit to another location.

The defense pled objection to all of today’s witness testimonies but, Judge Luis Singleterry dismissed their arguments.

The trial continues tomorrow at 10 am– with what are now 20 witnesses who have taken the stand.