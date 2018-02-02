A former police officer in McAllen was sentenced to six months probation after using excessive force during an arrest. The incident caught on camera shows Ulysses Bautista making an arrest in 2016. You can see how Bautista used excessive force on a young man while he was in handcuffs. He was ordered to pay a $250 dollar fine. The former cop asking the judge for a trial to give him an opportunity and justify his acts. It is unknown whether a trial will be scheduled.
Other Stories you might like
City of McAllen deploys employees to assist in storm torn cities
August 29, 2017
Edinburg Neighborhood Shooting under Investigation
December 22, 2015
Police Looking For Robbery Suspect
August 13, 2014