A former police officer in McAllen was sentenced to six months probation after using excessive force during an arrest. The incident caught on camera shows Ulysses Bautista making an arrest in 2016. You can see how Bautista used excessive force on a young man while he was in handcuffs. He was ordered to pay a $250 dollar fine. The former cop asking the judge for a trial to give him an opportunity and justify his acts. It is unknown whether a trial will be scheduled.