Brownsville, Texas — Carlos Elizondo and his lawyer are asking that he be re-admitted into the department after he was found not guilty on security breach charges back in September.

On October 17, Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon issued a letter – ordering the indefinite suspension of Carlos Elizondo.

In the document, Sheldon mentions

“The time has come to review the relevant material to make a decision” about Elizondo’s civil services to the department”

… although a set of criminal charges has been resolved” in Elizondo’s favor.

On September 20, Elizondo was found not guilty on six counts of security breach charges. More than 10 witnesses are testifying on the city’s side – and only one for the defense.

Detective Alvarez with the Brownsville police department testified first, stating that he was the one investigating the case. The former fire chief is still facing charges for theft and misuse of funds he allegedly took from the firefighters association.

The hearing is scheduled to end tomorrow. More witnesses are expected to testify.

Count on us to bring you the latest on this case.