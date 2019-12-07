Weslaco, Texas — Security footage reveals need details over the death of a migrant teenager earlier this year under government custody.

A sixteen-year-old Carlos Gregorio Vasquez died on May 20th at the border patrol station in Weslaco. The surveillance video of a holding cell first obtained by propublica shows the last moments of the boy’s life. CBP had said in a statement that agents at the Weslaco station found Carlos unresponsive during a welfare check. The border patrol logs by propublica indicate that three welfare checks were done on the Carlos during the period where the video suggests the boy laid on the floor.

The autopsy lists the cause of death as flu respiratory infection complicated by bronchopneumonia, sepsis, and an immune system disorder.

