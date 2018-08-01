Residents who are rebuilding from the June floods can receive free repairing tips from FEMA advisors.

According to county officials, more than 2,500 homes were damaged by heavy rainfall. FEMA Public Affairs Agent Robert Howard tells Fox News about the importance of mitigation planning before repairing or rebuilding, to avoid detriment later on.

“Things that people can do to prevent future damage to their home and we are going to have mitigation specialist in some of the big box stores to talk to people and give them ideas on things they can do to mitigate the damages to their home for the future.”

Howard adds FEMA is here to make sure people have a safe, sanitary and secure place to live.

“We want to make sure that when families are rebuilding after a flood, that they rebuild safer and stronger and by going to the mitigation specialist they can learn about different materials they can use.”

Starting Monday, FEMA mitigation specialists will be set up at local home improvement stores to offer free information.

On August 6, from 9 am until 6:30 pm they will be available at Lowe’s located at 707 South Jackson road and Home Depot located at 409 North Jackson Road, both in the city of Pharr until August 11.

From August 13 until August 18, they will be located at Lowe’s 1015 East expressway 83 and Home Depot 1500 West Expressway 83 in the city of Weslaco, from 9 am until 6:30 pm.