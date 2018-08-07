Alamo authorities received a call from a family in El Salvador regarding one of their members being held hostage in a residence. An investigation was launched and officers were able to find the home last night.

When authorities arrived at the Alamo residence on 49 Avenue, they were able to rescue two undocumented immigrants held hostage.

A total of five people were arrested on scene and received charges today. The two women and three men were given an 80 thousand dollar bond for kidnapping, a third-degree felony.

The two victims who remain unidentified at this time, are undocumented immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras.

According to Alamo officials, the two immigrants owed money to the alleged kidnappers for what they believe is a human smuggling case.