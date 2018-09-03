Fitness Center Opens For El Cenizo And Rio Bravo Residents

This morning, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez unveiled a new fitness center for residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo.

The fitness center is located at Cecilia Lane and will offer Zumba services, as well as a place for the community to exercise.

“We invested about 20 thousand dollars. Everything is new, all the equipment, all the machines and we are waiting for more stuff to in but we are excited because we know resident from El Cenizo and Rio Bravo will be able to take advantage of this.”