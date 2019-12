Hidalgo, Texas — We would like to invite you to the Hidalgo Illuminated Christmas parade, part of the festival of lights.

This event will take place on December 6th from 7 until 9 at night.

Located on 704 East Tejano Drive. There’s going to be floats, marching bands. and much more

I will be there to help host the parade alongside Roxy from 107.9mixfm.

This event will help kick-off the month-long Festival of Lights.