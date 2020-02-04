Rio Grande City, Texas– Several bundles of drugs were confiscated by Starr county HIDTA agents over the weekend.

Agents with the help of Customs and Border Protection K9 officers and the county sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 63 Sanchez Drive in Rio Grande City.

Seven bundles of marijuana and 27 bundles of cocaine were discovered in a storage room. Maribel Sanchez and James D Clark were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana a controlled substance.

This investigation continues.