Rio Grande City– Drug trafficking in the Rio Grande Valley takes a hard hit after more than 900 pounds of marijuana are confiscated.

On Monday night, in Rio grande city, agents responded to a neighborhood where 228 pounds of abandoned drugs were discovered. In Fronton, an additional 330 lb of narcotics were found. The suspects in this incident were able to flee to Mexico.

A fourth incident in Starr county was reported where 216 pounds of drugs were also found.