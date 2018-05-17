After several doctors were being mistaken for Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, the FBI released this picture to Fox News South Texas.

Following a request to FBI officials, we were able to provide this photo to help avoid further confusion. Yesterday we brought you a story of a Brownsville doctor who was mistaken and therefore affected by a loss of patients who were confusing him with the suspect accused of international money laundering and health care fraud. If you have been affected by this, contact the FBI victim’s hotline at 1-833-432-4873.