In Pharr, a driver loses his life in a fatal car accident this morning.The Texas Department of Public Safety investigating the incident that happened at around 6:30am on Jackson Road north of Juan Balli Road. According to DPS, the driver lost control when they hit a curb, rolling over several times. He was ejected from a white Mazda and declared dead at the scene. The accident continues under investigation.
