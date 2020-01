Harlingen, Texas– Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.

The incident happened this morning near Monroe and 77 Sunshine Strip. Authorities say that a car entered the same lane as a motorcyclist and crashed into the bike. The 21-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the crash.

The victim has yet to be identified at this time.