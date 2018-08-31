Family Wants Justice After Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run Is Charged

In Harlingen, one month after the death of 20-year-old Adrian Eduardo Jimenez, his mother is now speaking out after the person allegedly responsible for her son’s death receives what they say is a low bond.

27-year-old Michael David Rincones was taken into custody on August 23, a month after he allegedly struck Jimenez and fled the scene. Harlingen authorities were able to locate him after receiving tips from the community. Rincones was charged with accident involving death, a second-degree felony, with a bond set at 50,000 dollars.

The Jimenez family is taken down by the bond given to Rincones, they say they want the justice system to impose a more severe charge.

On July 21 around 2 am at the 400 block of Taft Ave., 20-year-old Adrian Eduardo Jimenez was allegedly struck by Rincones on his way home from the store. According to officials, when they arrived at the scene, the victim was on the ground with serious injuries. He was then transported to a hospital where he later died. Jimenez leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. His mother tells us he was a loving father and a great son.