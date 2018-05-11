Mercedes authorities have identified the suspect responsible for yesterday’s deadly incident.

“I saw who caused this. I saw him, I hope that he spends the rest of his life in jail cause he took the only person that we had left.”

Ignacio Navarro Jr. from Alamo is charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Christina Bruno Bravo, a 47-year-old from Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers are still recovering in the hospital. Authorities tell us the 11-month-old is in ICU, a 6-year-old female and an 8-year-old girl are in serious condition.

The accident happened Thursday at around 3 PM, on the westbound lane, along the expressway, near the Texas Avenue exit.

Fox News spoke to bravos cousin, who tells us the family is having a difficult time with the loss of their loved one

“Her kids are trying to hold up her grandbabies are in the hospital.”

Bravo’s daughter says her mom worked for the school district as a cafeteria lady. She adds that she was very well known in the community and will be missed by many.

“She loves everybody even though sometimes the world is not all good and sunshine’s and rainbows but my mom saw it like that. My mom had a big heart she took anybody in, she cared for everybody, if everybody was an angel now we know we got our angel.”

Bravo leaves behind five children, eight grandkids and many friends.

Navarro is now behind bars at the Hidalgo County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.