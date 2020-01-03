Pharr, Texas– A family is asking for help after losing a loved one in a fatal hit-and-run.

A few hours into the new year and a man dies after being fatally struck. The victim’s family is now asking for help from local authorities and the community to find a driver responsible for his death.

“What a way to start the year,” wrote the niece of 53-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia. Garcia was found dead on Dicker road in the early hours of new year’s day.

“I received the news from one of the family members at around 7 a.m…It occurred around 3:15 in the morning. That’s when they found the body lying in the middle of the road.” Sandra Trevino

Trevino told us that her uncle could still be alive if the driver would have stayed at the scene and called for help.

“The person who committed this crime, he escaped from his responsibility. At least he could have called the ambulance or someone to notify them that he had hit someone and left him behind to die.”

Fox News South Texas spoke with Pharr residents who live within the same neighborhood that Juan Carlos did. they expressed that he was a caring person who always looked out for his neighbors. A result of his death, many are suggesting the need for speed bumps and additional street lighting along Dicker road.

We have attempted in various forms and numerous times to speak to the Pharr police department and we have yet to receive a response, but the family is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this case to contact the police department immediately.

