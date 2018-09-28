Family Of Murder Victims Speak Out At Domestic Violence Proclamation

It was a difficult day for a family in Laredo as they had to relive a day that forever changed their lives.

Family members of a woman and a 1-year-old boy who were allegedly killed by a border patrol agent speak out during a proclamation.

On April 9, the bodies of Grizelda Hernandez and her son Dominick were found near the Charles Mcnaboe Park. Hernandez leaves behind a 7-year-old son named Jayden, who family members say he doesn’t understand why his mom is no longer with him.

“What you answer to that very simple yet knot on your throat questions? When he asks my mom, late at night in bed, ‘grandma, I just want my mommy back. Please grandma, please. I just want her here. I just want her here now, please grandma. Why would somebody hurt a baby, I want my mommy and my brother back please.”‘

Angelica says her sister was murdered a week before her birthday and a month before her older son’s birthday. Funeral services were held on the day she was supposed to be celebrating her own date of birth. Her testimony was part of a proclamation against domestic violence.

According to Laredo Police Assistant Chief, the number of cases reporting domestic violence has increased an 8 percent.

“More importantly, is the number of reports of violence has been reduced by 39 percent. That translates that our officers are arriving at these residences and mediate those dispute before they reach a level of violence.”

Law enforcement officials urge the community to continue reporting these calls. They say one phone call can prevent a tragedy. On October 4, the 22nd annual domestic violence conference will take place at Texas A&M International University. For more information, call 712-0037.