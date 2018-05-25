A family in San Benito is asking the community for help after their home is reduced to ashes.

The Jimenez family did not experience any injuries from the fire, however, they did lose absolutely everything within their home.

It was Wednesday afternoon when the Jimenez family received notice that their home was in flames. The fire left their mobile home inhabitable and nothing could be saved.

While the causes are still under investigation, authorities say the air conditioner could have been at fault.

All items within their home were left in ashes or left to be unusable, including their clothing.

The owner says she now fears living in a mobile home for security reasons.

“It’s now my biggest worry, I have an 11-year-old son. For now, god will dictate what will happen.”

The Jimenez family says they are grateful for all the help they have received from the community.

If anyone is interested in helping out the Jimenez family, donations can be made to the GoFundMe page made available by family members.