In Pharr, a family has been displaced after losing their home in a fire. According to fire officials, the blaze was ruled as an accidental cause.

“The investigation came back yesterday that it was an accidental cause more than likely by extension cords.”

Leonardo Perez Fire Chief for the city of Pharr tells Fox News the house is now a total loss.

“They were able to get it under control in about 15 to 20 minutes heavy, heavy damage to the house.”

The flames broke out yesterday at around 4:30 pm on the 300 block of East Dicker Rd.

The homeowner, Alma Montanez, was sleeping inside when the fire began. She tells us her puppy was the one who saved her life.

“So the little puppy started screaming and screaming and when I was going out the fire started coming into the living room.”

Montanez adds she lost everything during the blaze, including her puppy.

“I just started crying and screaming because I lost everything. Pictures of my grandson, he was shot. I had all his pictures since he was a baby, everything got burned just one picture made it.”

If you would like to donate to the Montanez family, you can do so through their fundraiser page on Facebook under “Aunt Alma Espinoza Montanez Fire Fund.

Fire officials want to remind the community to be extra cautious when using extension cords.