In Brownsville, a family loses everything after a fire destroys their mobile home. According to officials, the fire began in the shed possibly due to an electrical failure.

This morning at around 8 am, fire officials responded to the Brownsville Courts RV park by Central Blvd.

According to a statement from the Brownsville Fire Chief, the fire started in a shed area next to the mobile home and spread into one of the rooms. The fire damage was contained but there was smoke damage throughout. The family was asleep at the time of the fire and was awakened by some neighbors.

Jose Manuel Lopez tells Fox News their trailer home was a total loss and they were only able to get out with the clothes on their backs.

“Yes, everything in the back is burned all the closets, all the clothes. It’s a very bad smell.”

When the family was gathering what was left from the fire, we got an exclusive look inside the back bedroom that was destroyed by the flames.

“It was an electrical short in the washer room and that started the fire and it went to the rear room in the back of the trailer and everyone got out so that’s the important thing.”

If you would like to donate to the Salazar family, you could go to their GoFundMe account and search for “Parents House Fire.”