Harlingen, Texas– Police say the son fired a flare gun at his father and the father fired back with a handgun.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of little creek drive at around 5 am. At the scene, officers made contact with a man who had a burn mark in his neck. He told police he had been in an argument with his son – claiming his son had shot him with a flare gun.

“At that time the father says he returned fire with an unknown handgun striking his son with as he was leaving from the residence”

Authorities say the son fled the scene but was later driven to a local hospital.

“The father refused treatment and the son is currently being treated right now he was in serious conditions but now he is being treated”

We spoke to neighbors in the area who told us police have been called out to the victim’s residence on several occasions — but were surprised after learning that someone was shot.

“That really caught my attention cause other than that domestic violence that had happened before and several times I didn’t think much of it but when I saw the yellow tape going when I saw a lot of people officers around the area I figured it was a crime scene”

Officials say they will be looking into any previous reports that have been filed as part of the investigation..

At this time the motive behind the argument is unknown and charges have not to be filed.