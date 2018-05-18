After an accident that took the life of an innocent man in Weslaco, a woman is now facing charges for intoxication manslaughter.

Authorities say each day, approximately 28 deaths of innocent people are caused by a drunk driver. Such is the case of a family in Weslaco who is now asking for help.

According to the family, on Wednesday evening, a father and son were parked along Texas Boulevard near Expressway 83 while they did car maintenance. It was then that a tragedy happened.

Apolinar Rubio lost his life after being ejected from the vehicle when the suspect’s car struck from behind. According to authorities, the suspect had been drinking.

The father of the victim who was behind the wheel is still hospitalized and being treated. His daughter says moments after the accident are unclear to him.

Police officers say the woman who hit their vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Franshely Ahaida Salinas. Salinas is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a motor vehicle.

The family will be having a plate sale to collect funds for funeral expenses, this Saturday, May 19 at 17033 Mile 4 W. Elsa, Texas 78543 beginning at 10 in the morning, until 2 pm.