Every night, everyone goes to bed at one point, some earlier than others, but not everyone gets the same amount of sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, there are different hours of sleep needed for different ages, but for most adults, the average stays the same throughout the years and that’s between 7-9 hours. According to doctor Adolfo Kaplan, there are two different things that can affect the amount of sleep you get each night. External variables outside of your body, and internal functions inside your body. The amount of sleep you get can affect your health and your well-being and can cause many different issues such as stokes, more heart problems and so much more. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, you know your body and sleep habits. If you feel there is a problem with your health, seek out a sleep doctor.