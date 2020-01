Harlingen, Texas– An immigration and customs enforcement detainee is now back in custody after escaping federal custody on Thursday.

According to Harlingen police, Wilson Perez Reyes had escaped while receiving medical treatments on the 2000 block of Haines drive. Authorities received a call from the Parkwood area where Perez Reyes had been spotted by a retired police officer.

He was apprehended and returned to federal custody.