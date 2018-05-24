The director for emergency services in Willacy County spoke to Fox News and recounts his experience upon arriving at the scene.

“They were pretty desperate to get out, they cut a hole on the top of a trailer and started climbing up the top.”

On Tuesday, at around 8:45 pm, paramedics responded to a call that an infant might need medical care, according to the EMS director.

Upon arriving, EMS witnessed how a traffic stop turned into a human smuggling case as authorities confirmed immigrants were found in the back of the trailer. According to EMS, their emergency response plan was activated immediately.

“We put all of the hospitals in the Valley on standby, we contacted our neighbors for mutual assistance”

Willacy County received help from Weslaco, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and the Brownsville Fire Department, among other local entities.

“They were treated for dehydration and heat exhaustion which is what everyone in the back of the trailer experienced.”

A total of 86 immigrants were treated on site, while two others were transported to local hospitals for further care.