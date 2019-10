Elsa police department is on the lookout for a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery.

The incident happened in the early hours this morning at a stripes store located on the 900 block of west highway 107. This suspect is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs between 180 and 190 lbs. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black mask, latex gloves, and tan boots.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Elsa police department ar 956-262-4721.