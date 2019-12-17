Hidalgo County, Texas– The Elections department is urging voters to be on the lookout for their new voter registration card.

Over 352 thousand voter registration certificates were mailed out. The new card is to be used in all upcoming elections through December 2021.

The elections administrator is asking that voters review the information on the certificate to check that everything is correct and up to date to prevent any delays at the polling locations.

Residents who do not receive their card can contact the elections department at 318-2570 or stop by their office at 101 south 10th street.