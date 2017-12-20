An elderly man is rescued from a house fire but loses everything in an instant.

85-year-old Pablo Gomez’s home located at 801 North Street in Harlingen was reduced to ashes after a fire was reported this morning at around 10 am. Firefighters responding to the scene but by the time the fire was suffocated, it was too late. Mr. Gomez says he was sitting drinking coffee and reading the newspaper when his neighbor alerted him to the flames. He is grateful to have been rescued but now needs the community’s help. If you would like to do so you can thru grandpa’s house fire rebuild go fund me page.