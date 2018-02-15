6 o’ clock

Hidalgo County is issuing a Silver alert for a 76-year-old man, who was last seen yesterday around. In anguish, Sofia, daughter of 76-year-old Pedro Saenz, says she hopes to soon find her father. According to the Saenz family, the man was last seen yesterday leaving his home in his truck on Earling street in a rural area in Alamo. Saenz suffers from Alzheimer’s and did not take his cellphone, which makes the family even more concerned. Saenz frequently visits the stripes located on 495 and HEB on Alamo street. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 6 feet 1 inch tall. The man traveled in a maroon Ford truck with Texas license plates BGF 0177.