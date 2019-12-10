Edinburg, Texas — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly shot and killed her husband inside their home.

According to authorities officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at 713 Russell road at around 6:40 Sunday evening.

“Hector de Leon who had been killed as a result of a gunshot to his head the suspect, in this case, was his wife. 47-years-old, Karla de Leon.”

Torres added that there was a conflict between the couple that escalated.. They say a 357 caliber pistol was used… The reasons behind the argument are unknown.

“The lady that’s incarcerated here at the Edinburg police department who has been charged with the first-degree felony which carries a punishment of 5 to 99 years or life if convicted.”

The chief says the suspect is cooperating with the investigation. Police are still investigating the motives behind the conflict.

The suspect, Karla de Leon, remains behind bars and is expected to appear in front of a judge to be formally charged.