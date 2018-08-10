A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to unveil the secondary examination station at the Kansas City Southern Laredo Rail Yard.

The new station cost 5.4 million dollars. During the ceremony, officials explained why the project will greatly benefit the community.

“We think it has a benefit in terms of safety, security of our cargo, our customers cargo and increase in capacity to make it possible to move more trains across the border which should benefit the economy and the employment here in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.”

Trains traveling south will not have to stop in downtown Laredo to change crews. Which will result in less traffic congestion. Officials say four to six trains are run by international crews and the number is expected to increase as more members are certified and qualified under the Federal Railroad Administration

“We estimate that once we eliminate all that it will be about four hours, four hours of congestion when the trains are stopped. That will be eliminated four hours a day of trains that will be blocking that will be eliminated.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents say the station will provide officers a safe area to conduct all secondary rail inspections, as well as reduce vandalism and robbery in trains.