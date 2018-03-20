The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services latest report released, shows drugs and alcohol factor into half of Texas child abuse and neglect death cases. We took a look at child abuse in Hidalgo County. The number of Texas children dying from abuse and neglect decreased by 22 percent for 2017, but drug and alcohol use among caregivers still leads. In Hidalgo County itself, the child advocacy center tells Fox News there were 13,000 cases of child abuse in Hidalgo County, 15 percent of the cases seen specifically at the center was due to some sort of neglect. Despite the numbers, not all cases can be recorded. In 2017 there were nine child fatalities in hidalgo according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report. To prevent further abuse cases, casa an organization in charge of appointing advocates to children recruits volunteers.In regards to alcohol and drug usage among caregivers, children’s advocacy center reminds parents to always be on the lookout for children’s safety. The 2017 report says marijuana was the most used substance connected to child abuse and neglect deaths. The report also indicates approximately ten thousand texas families are getting help through family-based safety services.