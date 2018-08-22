Driver Arrested After UISD Road Rage Incident

In Laredo, a woman is arrested after being caught on video almost running over a United ISD employee.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Alejandra Guadalupe Jimenez. She has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle. UISD officials say Jimenez allegedly tried to cut in line while picking up a student after school at Salinas Elementary. In the video, you can see an assistant principal stop the vehicle, but the woman keeps driving.