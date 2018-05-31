A drive-by shooting led to this year’s fourth homicide. The victim, in this case, a 1-year-old boy.

The young boy was shot in the head at about 12:25 in the morning at the 2500 block of Monterrey Avenue. According to the Laredo Fire Department, at the scene, they found a father applying pressure to his son’s head.

“You cant get more of an innocent victim than a one-year-old baby boy who is still in diapers in a stroller, in this case, it’s a very regrettable case.”

The young child was identified as Oliver Villarreal. He was transported to the Laredo Medical Center where he died from his injury.

“The victim was with another sibling a two-year-old child and his father they were outside an apartment complex this happened outside the dwelling in the street the father was visiting someone there in that location.”

Fox News tried to speak to neighbors, but some didn’t want to be interviewed and others didn’t hear any shots fired. Baeza tells us a dark color vehicle was part of the drive-by shooting.

Laredo police need the community’s help to find the suspect or suspects responsible. If you have any information, contact authorities at 795-2800 or crime stoppers at 727-tips, all calls will remain anonymous.