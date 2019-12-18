Rio Grande Valley, Texas– According to recent statistics from the US customs and border protection, there has been a decrease in apprehensions in the last 3 months. Officials say that this has to do with the changes in policies from the Trump administration. From May 2019 to November 2019 there was a drastic drop in numbers.

In May of 2019, the RGV sector apprehended nearly 50,000 in November to just over 8,500. Dustin Araujo

Authorities say this change is important to you to the Mexican government helping by arresting anyone attempting to cross the US Mexico border.

