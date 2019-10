A Donna man will serve 32 years behind bars after he was found guilty of two counts aggravated sexual assault of a child.



51-year-old Celestino Hernandez was sentenced late last month after two minors came forward. Hernandez pled guilty to both charges, the victims were 9 and 12 at the time of the assaults that happened in 2017 and 2018.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s office asks the public to report any similar situation by calling the hotline at 1-800-252-5400.