The superintendent of Donna ISD is now on administrative leave.

The district’s board of directors, voted 4 to 3 in favor of Fernando Castillo leaving his post on Friday. The decision was agreed upon during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The directors have not yet disclosed the reason for taking this action. Fernando Castillo became the district’s superintendent after the resignation of the previous superintendent, Jesus Reyna in August of 2016.

