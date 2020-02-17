Mercedes, Texas — Laura Alvarado shared her story with us to encourage others going through the same situation to leave before it’s too late.

Regardless if its a man being abused, or a woman being abused, it doesn’t matter if you are in a relationship. rather it’s physical, mental, or emotional. Whatever it may be. Get out because it will end up to something further.”

Laura has been married for over 16 years and has four children. Trust issues created problems in her relationship. At first — it was verbal abuse, and then it becomes physical. Laura said she grew tired of waiting for him to change and decided to take a stand.

“And I started thinking how would I feel if this was one of my kids going through this one of my daughters especially my daughters and especially my son.”

She tells us her husband has broken into her home over five times — just two weeks ago, during one of those incidents, he assaulted her —

“He hit me in the face and left a handprint on my face, and then I had marks where he had grabbed me and slapped me on the arm you could see his fingerprint.”

Mercedes police have an active warrant out for Jaime Alvarado arrest and are currently searching for him. Laura believes authorities haven’t been able to locate him since his friends and relatives are helping him hide —

We’ve taken measures to kinda prevent him to get into the house we’ve put 2 by 4’s in the windows so he can’t lift them up we’ve changed the locks but even with that it’s not going to stop him.”

The organization women together provide shelter and support systems to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse anyone in this situation can seek help at any time by calling their 24-hour hotline at 1800-580-4879

if anyone has information on Jaime Alvardo’s whereabouts you are being urged to contact the Mercedes police department at 565-3102.

