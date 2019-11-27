Laredo, Texas — It was close to six in the morning when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in North Laredo.

A seven-year-veteran officer was injured in this shooting. Authorities explain what happened when they arrived at the 100 block of Knoll Lane.

“…Our officers were basically ambushed. They responded to a subject that was trying to enter into that location, this individual was ready to face them and murder them………”

They identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cesar Terrazas, who they say made his way into the residence where his ex-girlfriend lives.

“….Once this person opened fire at the officers he then continued his rampage into the home breaking into the home through a window and looking for his intended victim”

They add there was an exchange of gunfire, but Pedraza was the one who fired the most shots.

“…The only weapon that I know was recovered was an ar style rifle with multiple magazines, as I mentioned over 70 rounds were fired we have indications that he reloaded three times, these were high capacity as well…”

Two other victims were injured in this case, a 52-year-old female and a 21-year-old male. Police say, Terrazas, who is a truck driver had a clean record. He is facing charges of two counts of attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary of a habitation and one count of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Nearby vehicles in the area sustained heavy damage, Laredo police continue to investigate the situation to determine exactly what happened.