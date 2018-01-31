Be warned some may find this disturbing — What you’re about to hear is a dog crying in a video a McAllen citizen caught on camera. It appears a man is allegedly beating a dog. The incident happened on the 2500 block of 26 1/2 Street.

The video was posted on social media, going viral in less than 24 hours, animal rescue organizations called on McAllen Police to rescue the dog. Authorities investigated, resulting in the voluntary surrender of the animal by its owner. The pup will be receiving medical attention. Investigators say animal cruelty is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in jail, and a fine up to $4,000 dollars. We’ll keep you informed.