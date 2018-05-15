Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada, a physician based in the Rio Grande Valley is accused of health care fraud and international money laundering, totaling 240 million dollars. Zamora-Quezada was in court today to see if he would go into custody or be let out on bond. At the moment the FBI is hoping to find people who have been affected by the alleged crimes.

According to the FBI, Zamora-Quezada allegedly misdiagnosed patients and treated them for that misdiagnosis, potentially harming them from 2000 to 2018.

“We believe that doctor Zamora-Quezada saw as many as 10,000 patients a year between these years, so there could be potential victims all over the united states.”

Today in court, the government argued that he should be detained because of strong ties to Mexico, adding that he could potentially try to flee to that country.

The defense argued that Zamora-Quezada had family here and his practice in Edinburg that he had built over the years. They asked two witnesses to testify that he would not flee, a former practice operator and a current employee who works in the lab.

At the end of today, the judge ruled in favor of detention and he is now in custody.