Decrease In Property Tax Rate For Webb County Residents

In Laredo, residents will see a decrease in their property tax rate.

Council members voted to decrease the tax rate by one-third of a penny for every 100 dollar valuation.

“It is the beginning of showing the constituents and the taxpayers that they are our property and this is simple, the beginning of reducing the tax rate in Laredo which is a public outcry that we’ve had.”