The Laredo police department investigates the discovery of a body found south of Laredo near the Cheyenne subdivision.

According to authorities, the body was found Saturday morning by someone walking in the park.

The male was described to be Hispanic, in his late teens.

Authorities are working with the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, and if foul play was involved.

No other information has been released, but the case is currently being handled as a homicide.

This is the second body found in the area.