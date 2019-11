Authorities will be enforcing a curfew ordinance in Rio Grande City.

Those 15 years of age or younger may not be in public without their parent or legal guardian after 10 pm through 5 am any day of the week.

For 16-year-olds – those hours are 10 pm through 5 am Sunday through Thursday and midnight through 5 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

A parent or a business can all be given a citation and up to a $500 dollar fine if they fail to comply with the ordinance.