Laredo Crime stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

18-year-old Leonardo Eduardo Garza is wanted on charges of burglary of a building, the investigation began in December when a victim reported that someone had broken into her business.

“…The victim reported when she arrived some of the office computers were missing, and that someone had tried to take a television mounted to one of the walls…”

An investigation revealed Garza as the suspect. Police say he is five feet 8 inches tall and was last seen at the 4000 block of Santa Isabel Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact crime stoppers at 727-8477 or Laredo police at 795-2800.