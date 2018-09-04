Couple Wanted By Alamo Authorities

One couple is wanted by the Alamo Police Department. Authorities need your help to locate them.

31-year-old Victor Ezekiel Flores is five foot nine and has green eyes and black hair. He is wanted for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity. His common-law wife 26-year-old Jessica Bernice Gonzalez is also wanted for possession of a controlled substance. She is five foot two, weighs around 115 pounds and has brown eyes. If you know of their whereabouts or have information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call (956) 702-8477.